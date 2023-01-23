SLC theater evacuated by fire department during Sundance film screening

Following unrelated medical incidents with several guests, a Salt Lake City theater was evacuated Saturday night during a Sundance Film Festival screening.

Staff members at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center notified the Salt Lake City Fire Department following the incidents and all affected guests were given the option to leave the theater on their own. After assessing the building for possible leaks and hazards, fire officials allowed the guests to reenter the theater after finding no issues.

On Sunday morning, further testing was conducted on building systems and officials deemed everything to be clear, allowing the theater to continue upcoming screenings for the festival.