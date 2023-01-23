© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

SLC theater evacuated by fire department during Sundance film screening

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published January 23, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST
A red LED movie projector
Alex Litvin
/
Unsplash

Following unrelated medical incidents with several guests, a Salt Lake City theater was evacuated Saturday night during a Sundance Film Festival screening.

Staff members at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center notified the Salt Lake City Fire Department following the incidents and all affected guests were given the option to leave the theater on their own. After assessing the building for possible leaks and hazards, fire officials allowed the guests to reenter the theater after finding no issues.

On Sunday morning, further testing was conducted on building systems and officials deemed everything to be clear, allowing the theater to continue upcoming screenings for the festival.

Tags
Utah News UPRSalt Lake CityEvacuation
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content