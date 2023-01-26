Senate committee unanimously approves permanent Halloween date

On Wednesday, a Senate committee unanimously approved the idea of celebrating Halloween on the last Friday in October and not on its usual date of October 31.

While October 31 will still be the “official holiday” for Halloween, the debate on whether it should be celebrated on a permanent date was up in the air. Now, after the unanimous approval from the Senate committee, the resolution will head to the full Senate for a vote.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore believes that this resolution for celebrating All-Hallows Eve on a permanent date would set up consistency and would be a good way to end the week with Halloween celebrations, rather than having to celebrate on a weekday night.

Cullimore says that his best interest is celebrating the spirit of Halloween, believing that this resolution will potentially extend the Halloween season so people can celebrate longer and have time to sleep things off.