Hundreds of Utahns protest 'gondola project' at council meeting

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM MST
The notorious "red snake" of tail lights in Utah's Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Kirk Siegler/NPR
Proponents of the gondola say it would cut down on traffic through the canyon, especially on bad weather days.

Hundreds of people filed into the Wasatch Front Regional Council’s monthly meeting Thursday night to protest the proposed gondola project in Little Cottonwood Canyon. UDOT selected the gondola as the best way to address high levels of skier traffic through the canyon. Members of the public expressed their concerns about the cost of the project, nearly $1 billion, and the potential for habitat destruction from construction in the canyon. Pro-gondola speakers focused on the gondola as a safety feature, getting more people off of slick canyon roads.

Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
