Gigantic snowman amazes travelers passing through Logan Canyon

Built on the side of U.S. Highway 89, a gigantic snowman has been delighting travelers coming in and out of Logan Canyon.

Stopping on the side of the road to get a closer look at the giant snowman and to take pictures of it, people have been marveling at its impressive size, as it stands over 20 feet tall. According to a Facebook group page dedicated to the “Logan Canyon Snowman, the snowman is an annual tradition and was built on January 14 by the Sorenson family from Smithfield.

Paul Sorenson says that the snowman is located in the Red Banks area of Logan Canyon. He also estimated that the snowman is about 21-22 feet and the base has a circumference of 35 feet. Scott Sorenson added in the fact that creating the snowman took about 50-60 hours to complete.