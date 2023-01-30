New ‘Cottonwood Connect’ ski shuttle service opens in Cottonwood Canyons

A new ski shuttle service opened in Cottonwood Canyons giving skiers and snowboarders a new way to get to the mountain.

“Cottonwood Connect” is the newest shuttle service shuttling riders to and from Snowbird, Solitude Mountain Resort, Alta Ski Area, and Brighton Resort. It’s a public and private partnership that has been funded in part by the four resorts, the Utah Transit Authority, and Visit Salt Lake following a reduction in ski bus services from the UTA.

Kaitlin Eskelson, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake, says that this service is the company’s way of offering more service to help alleviate recent congestion issues.

Already, the service is proving to be a success as Glenn Salzman took the shuttle to get to Snowbird with his son on Saturday. Salzman says that he and his son only had two days to visit, so this service helped prevent them from missing a day of skiing.

Salzman says that Cottonwood Connect was a great alternative to traveling to the mountain by car. In fact, many other skiers and snowboarders caught in Saturday’s traffic say that they’d rather pay for the $10 round-trip service in the future so that they could get to the mountain in a few minutes rather than in an hour and a half.

Raresh Gosman, a rider of Cottonwood Connect, says that he has nothing but good things to say about the new shuttle service, saying that the atmosphere inside is a great way to wake up for a day of skiing.