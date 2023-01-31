Utah legislature bills focus on Great Salt Lake and water conservation

Utah House and Senate leaders this week unveiled a series of bills and funding initiatives centered around water conservation and saving Great Salt Lake.

Dozens of bills with this focus are being filed at the legislature in a bipartisan fashion.

They include instream flow bills to ensure water gets to the lake, a bill focusing on water reuse in southern Utah and a bill to create a centralized authority to oversee Great Salt Lake, which House Speaker Brad Wilson is running to create a Great Salt Lake Authority.

He said it would coordinate with state agencies, environmental groups and other stakeholders making decisions about ways to save the lake.