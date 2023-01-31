© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Utah legislature bills focus on Great Salt Lake and water conservation

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:28 PM MST
utah.jpg
utah.gov
/

Utah House and Senate leaders this week unveiled a series of bills and funding initiatives centered around water conservation and saving Great Salt Lake.

Dozens of bills with this focus are being filed at the legislature in a bipartisan fashion.

They include instream flow bills to ensure water gets to the lake, a bill focusing on water reuse in southern Utah and a bill to create a centralized authority to oversee Great Salt Lake, which House Speaker Brad Wilson is running to create a Great Salt Lake Authority.

He said it would coordinate with state agencies, environmental groups and other stakeholders making decisions about ways to save the lake.

Tags
Utah News UPRState CapitolUtah State Legislative SessionGreat Salt LakeWater Conservancy
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content