Utah News

Utah truck driver connected to 28-year-old homicide

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published January 31, 2023 at 6:35 PM MST
A Utah truck driver was arrested last week in connection to a 28-year-old cold case homicide in California.

The Concord Police Department in California announced Monday that 55-year-old James William Grimsley was arrested last Thursday by members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force and Unified Police.

Grimsley was arrested for investigation of murder in the death of 28-year-old Terrie Ladwig, who died in her apartment in Concord on December 2, 1994.

According to local media reports, Ladwig, a transgender woman, was beaten and strangled.

Recent developments in the investigation led to the identification of Grimsley, announced Concord police.

