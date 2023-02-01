© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Utah News

2 Northrop Grumman employees die while working

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 1, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
A sign with the words "Northrop Grumman" on it
Fox 13 News

According to company officials, two Northrop Grumman facility employees died Monday evening while at work in Salt Lake County.

Details on what led up to the deaths and information on who the individuals were have not been made available, but an ongoing investigation regarding the incident has been launched by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

West Valley City Fire and Police Departments say that they responded to the incident and upon arriving at the Bacchus facility, the two employees were found unconscious. After attempting life-saving measures, the two were transported to the hospital and later died.

Officials with the department have extended their condolences to the families of the employees and to the staff of Northrop Grumman who worked with them.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
