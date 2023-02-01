2 Northrop Grumman employees die while working

According to company officials, two Northrop Grumman facility employees died Monday evening while at work in Salt Lake County.

Details on what led up to the deaths and information on who the individuals were have not been made available, but an ongoing investigation regarding the incident has been launched by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

West Valley City Fire and Police Departments say that they responded to the incident and upon arriving at the Bacchus facility, the two employees were found unconscious. After attempting life-saving measures, the two were transported to the hospital and later died.

Officials with the department have extended their condolences to the families of the employees and to the staff of Northrop Grumman who worked with them.