Gov. Cox visits Teal Drones headquarters in Salt Lake City

Military tech company Red Cat Holdings, Inc. reported that Gov. Spencer Cox recently visited and toured the Salt Lake City headquarters of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones.

The visit took place on Jan. 25 for the purpose of helping educate the governor on Teal’s operations, the company’s impact on the aerospace and defense industries, and the opportunities and challenges facing the local industries in Utah.

Gov. Cox’s visit to Teal headquarters was organized by the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association, which was created in 2022 and which the governor strongly supports.

Governor Cox’s tour of Teal’s facilities included meet-and-greets with various department heads, enabling him to learn more about engineering, testing, manufacturing and compliance for Teal’s military-grade drone products.

