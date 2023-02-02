© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Gov. Cox visits Teal Drones headquarters in Salt Lake City

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published February 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST
Gov. Cox stands in front of a microphone.
PBS Utah

Military tech company Red Cat Holdings, Inc. reported that Gov. Spencer Cox recently visited and toured the Salt Lake City headquarters of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones.

The visit took place on Jan. 25 for the purpose of helping educate the governor on Teal’s operations, the company’s impact on the aerospace and defense industries, and the opportunities and challenges facing the local industries in Utah.

Gov. Cox’s visit to Teal headquarters was organized by the Utah Aerospace and Defense Association, which was created in 2022 and which the governor strongly supports.

Governor Cox’s tour of Teal’s facilities included meet-and-greets with various department heads, enabling him to learn more about engineering, testing, manufacturing and compliance for Teal’s military-grade drone products.

Tags
Utah News UPRSpencer CoxSalt Lake CityDrones
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content