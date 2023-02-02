© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

New CVTD transportation service POOL launches next week

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published February 2, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST
A CVTD bus parked outside the Transit Center with an "Aggies" ad on the side.
CVTD

Cache Valley Transit District will be launching a new transportation service, POOL, on Feb. 6.

Initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside and portions of Logan, POOL is a customizable transportation option. Like other CVTD transit offerings, this is a zero-fare service.

Using the new POOL app, users will be able to experience this on-demand service.

On the app, riders will be able to schedule a pickup on-demand to stops within the POOL zone. CVTD recognizes that a fixed route doesn’t always accommodate peoples' schedules and needs.

According to CVTD, POOL’s adaptability will make public transportation easier to use and more accessible.

Tags
Utah News UPRCVTDPublic TransportationCache ValleyApp
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content