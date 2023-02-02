New CVTD transportation service POOL launches next week

Cache Valley Transit District will be launching a new transportation service, POOL, on Feb. 6.

Initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside and portions of Logan, POOL is a customizable transportation option. Like other CVTD transit offerings, this is a zero-fare service.

Using the new POOL app, users will be able to experience this on-demand service.

On the app, riders will be able to schedule a pickup on-demand to stops within the POOL zone. CVTD recognizes that a fixed route doesn’t always accommodate peoples' schedules and needs.

According to CVTD, POOL’s adaptability will make public transportation easier to use and more accessible.

