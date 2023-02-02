© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Teen arrested after shots fired at Taylorsville High School

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 2, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Grayscaled image of a person aiming a gun
Max Kleinen
/
Unsplash

One teen has been arrested due to gunshots fired in the parking lot of Taylorsville High School on Thursday.

The 17-year-old boy in question was accused of firing a gun during a fight with other students, an incident that placed the school in lockdown. The identity of the boy hasn’t been released to the public due to his age.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at around 12:30 p.m., but upon arriving, said that the scene was no longer active. Officials say that police believe the shots were fired during an altercation in the parking lot where at least one round was fired. Three people were initially taken into custody with three more being taken into custody later in the week.

No injuries were reported and the Granite School District leader made a tweet saying that all students are safe and accounted for.

The five other students, while not arrested, may face disciplinary action by the high school and school district.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
