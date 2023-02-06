© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Bill for parental consent on social media passes Utah House committee

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Black iPhone on a wood table
dole777
/
Unsplash

On Friday, the Utah House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill requiring parental consent for minors using social media accounts.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Jordan Teuscher, says that this bill is possibly one of the most important that will be considered this session. The bill, originally drafted to ban kids under the age of 16 from having social media accounts, has since been changed to require parents giving consent for their children to use social media.

According to Tiffany Barker, a mother of five, the original bill required proof of your age and who you were, primarily through a government ID, but that has since been changed. However, while happy with some of the changes, Barker still has concerns regarding the bill, saying that it’s not the government’s job to tell parents how to parent.

On the opposing end, people like Granite School District spokesman Ben Horsley believe that this bill will only empower parents by giving them tools and resources for them to manage their kids. Horsley also says that social media is damaging to the school system as well as its staff and students.

The bill will now move on to the House floor for further voting.

Tags
Utah News UPRbillsSocial Media
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content