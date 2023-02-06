Free Tax-Aide program goes live across Idaho

Tax time is here again. Between now and mid-April, Idahoans in need of assistance can find free help across the state through the AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program.

There are 26 Tax-Aide 26 sites set up across the state. Tax-Aide State Coordinator for AARP Idaho Karen Cummings said the program is geared toward people with low to moderate incomes, and can help people of any age.

She said some of the folks that come to the program have struggled with their taxes in the past.

"A lot of the folks we see have tried to do the online services, like Turbo Tax, and a lot of them are not successful," said Cummings. "You have to be computer savvy - and then again, it usually costs something."

Cummings said the volunteer tax preparers can assist a wide variety of people, including those doing independent contracting or gig work, and they don't need to be AARP members.

You can find a list of the documents you'd need to bring to a Tax-Aide appointment on the AARP website.

The program is volunteer run and all Tax-Aide preparers are IRS certified to help people with their returns. Cummings said for the volunteers, it's satisfying work.

"It's very rewarding to give back to the community," said Cummings, "to help people out, to know that you can devote some time and resources, and you can help them out. They're very grateful."

She encouraged people to make appointments, because the time slots to meet with a Tax-Aide preparer fill up fast, and some sites are open by appointment only.

In 2022, 25,000 volunteers nationally assisted 1.2 million Americans with their income-tax returns, helping them receive more than a billion dollars in tax refunds.