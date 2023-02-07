© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

A Utah band will be featured in an expansion of the video game Cyberpunk 2077

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published February 7, 2023 at 8:26 AM MST
Four side-by-side pictures of the members of the band Spirit Machine performing.
Spirit Machine Band

A Utah band is having their original song featured in the upcoming expansion to the popular video game Cyberpunk Twenty 2077.

The band, Spirit Machines, was one of 7,800 entrants from around the world, and their song “Candy Shell” was the only song picked to be featured.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already sold 20 million copies worldwide, giving a much larger audience to the relatively small band, and its expansion set for later this year will feature actors Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

Spirit Machines consists of four members and has been together for about five years, and they’re currently working on their second album.

Utah News UPRVideo GamesMusic
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
