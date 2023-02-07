A Utah band will be featured in an expansion of the video game Cyberpunk 2077

A Utah band is having their original song featured in the upcoming expansion to the popular video game Cyberpunk Twenty 2077.

The band, Spirit Machines, was one of 7,800 entrants from around the world, and their song “Candy Shell” was the only song picked to be featured.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already sold 20 million copies worldwide, giving a much larger audience to the relatively small band, and its expansion set for later this year will feature actors Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

Spirit Machines consists of four members and has been together for about five years, and they’re currently working on their second album.