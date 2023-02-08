© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Tiger Woods to design his first golf course in Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
Face shot of Tiger Woods next to a grassy hill
Fox 13 News

Famous golfer Tiger Woods is planning on releasing a new golf course in Park City, Utah.

The announcement, made by The Marcella Club, says that Woods will design a new 18-hole course at their Park City location. The design will be the first course created by TGR Design, Woods’ company.

According to a release Tuesday, the course will be the state’s longest and highest-elevated course and will also be integrated into the natural landscape. Woods says that Utah is an incredible place with favorable year-round rather that offers outdoor recreational opportunities throughout all four seasons.

The Marcella Club will be part of the new Mayflower Mountain Resort when it opens and will offer activities such as dining, ski trails, lifts, and golf through Woods’ new design. The golf course is scheduled to open in 2025.

Tags
Utah News UPRSportspark city
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content