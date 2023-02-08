Tiger Woods to design his first golf course in Utah

Famous golfer Tiger Woods is planning on releasing a new golf course in Park City, Utah.

The announcement, made by The Marcella Club, says that Woods will design a new 18-hole course at their Park City location. The design will be the first course created by TGR Design, Woods’ company.

According to a release Tuesday, the course will be the state’s longest and highest-elevated course and will also be integrated into the natural landscape. Woods says that Utah is an incredible place with favorable year-round rather that offers outdoor recreational opportunities throughout all four seasons.

The Marcella Club will be part of the new Mayflower Mountain Resort when it opens and will offer activities such as dining, ski trails, lifts, and golf through Woods’ new design. The golf course is scheduled to open in 2025.