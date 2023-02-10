8 year old boy dies from wounds after falling off slide at Tooele County school

An 8-year-old boy who fell off a slide at Rose Springs Elementary School on Monday has died from his critical injuries.

A spokesperson with the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office says that third-grade student, Dallin Cunningham, fell from the school’s slide and landed on the playground bark, suffering critical injuries. Police say that there are no signs of foul play, but the cause of the fall is still under investigation.

Katrina Orr, a family friend whose husband goes way back with Dallin’s father, says that Dallin was the cutest but craziest kid, full of life and laughter who wanted others to be happy. Dallin enjoyed things like video games, board games, Star Wars, and acting in movies made by his sisters.

Orr says that Dallin’s family would want other people to know that he loved life and wanted to experience everything, saying that one of the biggest things his family would want is to live the life he couldn’t.

After the news of his death, the community placed green ribbons around Rose Springs Elementary School to show love and support for the boy’s family, with green being a color that Dallin loved.

Brett Valdez, Tooele County School District Communications Director, says that everyone is deeply saddened by the tragic news of Dallin’s passing and that their hearts go out to his family and friends. Moving forward, the district is taking measures to provide help to those affected by the news.