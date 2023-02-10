© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Local legislator introduces bill to address traffic problems on 1400 North intersection

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published February 10, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST
On Tuesday, local legislator Rep. Casey Snider introduced a bill to the House Transportation Committee that would allow a government entity to direct improvements along specific areas of railroad track.

Snider, who lives in Providence, said the motivation for the bill comes from Logan’s long battle with Union Pacific.

“If you drive 1400 North in Logan right now, there is a brand new interchange installed, ready to go, brand new lights, that has been sitting idle for years,” Snider told the committee.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

