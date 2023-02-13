American Fork High runner wins a Gatorade Player of the Year Award

Gatorade named American Fork High School junior Daniel Simmons the National Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. The award recognizes athletes for their accomplishments in not only sports but other areas like service and academics.

Simmons’ last season included second place at the Nike Cross Nationals event, first place at the Nike Cross Southwest Regionals and new course records for his final six races. He also has a 3.98 GPA, volunteers in his local church and is a singer and actor.

The award was presented to Simmons by Caser Clinger, the former Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Gatorade presents these awards annually for 12 sports with one winner in each state.