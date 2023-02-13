Resolution for permanent Halloween date fails in Utah Senate

After a resolution to create a permanent celebration date for Halloween failed in the Utah Senate, the holiday will continue to remain on October 31.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore opened his resolution of a permanent date for celebrating Halloween with the idea of alleviating late night celebrations should the holiday fall on a weekday. Cullimore says that he came up with the resolution after hearing from teachers and parents who were interested in uniformity with the celebration of Halloween.

However, the resolution failed in the Senate by a 9-to-16 vote. With the failing of this resolution, Halloween will continue to be celebrated on October 31 regardless of what day it falls on, whether it be a weekday or a weekend.