Salt Lake City pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Redwood Road

A man was killed Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, the third fatal crash in the city this year.

The 55-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released by officials was struck by the vehicle going southbound shortly after 7 p.m., according to SLC Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with the ongoing investigation according to police. Other officers have also spoken with witnesses to further understand what happened.

Detective Michael Ruff says that auto-pedestrian crashes are always a concern for the department, reminding and encouraging both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and take extra precaution. Ruff says that everybody needs to to their part to make sure everybody gets home safely.