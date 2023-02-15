© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Salt Lake City pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Redwood Road

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 15, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Salt Lake City police vehicles investigating the scene of a pedestrian being hit
Fox 13 News

A man was killed Tuesday evening after being hit by a car while crossing Redwood Road in Salt Lake City, the third fatal crash in the city this year.

The 55-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released by officials was struck by the vehicle going southbound shortly after 7 p.m., according to SLC Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

The driver who struck the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with the ongoing investigation according to police. Other officers have also spoken with witnesses to further understand what happened.

Detective Michael Ruff says that auto-pedestrian crashes are always a concern for the department, reminding and encouraging both drivers and pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings and take extra precaution. Ruff says that everybody needs to to their part to make sure everybody gets home safely.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
