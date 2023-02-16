© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

UHP discovers body on I-80 in Tooele County

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST
poster_702f1bc5e0c74376b9a2247f57796af4.jpeg
Fox 13 News

After a body was discovered on Interstate 80 in Tooele County, the Utah Highway Patrol launched an investigation into who it might be and what might have caused their death.

The body was discovered on Wednesday going westbound on I-80, located just past the Midvalley Highway Ramp. A spokesperson for Utah Highway Patrol says that troopers are currently processing the scene and have no further information to share with the public, meaning that there hasn’t been an identified age or gender shared with any non-officials.

The investigation is still ongoing and more updates will follow.

Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
