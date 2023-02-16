UHP discovers body on I-80 in Tooele County

After a body was discovered on Interstate 80 in Tooele County, the Utah Highway Patrol launched an investigation into who it might be and what might have caused their death.

The body was discovered on Wednesday going westbound on I-80, located just past the Midvalley Highway Ramp. A spokesperson for Utah Highway Patrol says that troopers are currently processing the scene and have no further information to share with the public, meaning that there hasn’t been an identified age or gender shared with any non-officials.

The investigation is still ongoing and more updates will follow.