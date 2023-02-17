© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Box Elder County Thursday

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published February 17, 2023 at 9:35 AM MST
There were multiple small earthquakes recorded in an area of Box Elder County over the past few days.

Early Thursday morning the area received a judder with a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded at 2:07 a.m. by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

The sparsely populated area that was hit by this quake sits about 4 miles southwest of Corinne and near the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, as of 6:30 a.m., more than 25 people reported feeling overnight tremors.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
