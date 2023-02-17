3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded in Box Elder County Thursday

There were multiple small earthquakes recorded in an area of Box Elder County over the past few days.

Early Thursday morning the area received a judder with a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded at 2:07 a.m. by the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.

The sparsely populated area that was hit by this quake sits about 4 miles southwest of Corinne and near the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, as of 6:30 a.m., more than 25 people reported feeling overnight tremors.

