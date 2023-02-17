Draper Trader Joe’s set to open in March

Four months after first being announced, the Draper’s Trader Joe’s location has a grand opening date in March.

Beginning March 3, customers can be the first ones through the door at the newest Trader Joe’s location. It will be the fourth Trader Joe’s store in Utah and the third in Salt Lake County.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and will be located at 11479 South State Street. According to Trader Joe’s leaders, hiring efforts are still underway and they are encouraging interested applicants to visit their website to learn more.

A brief ceremonial ribbon cutting will be hosted by the Draper store team to welcome customers inside for the very first time. In the store, artwork highlighting the Bear Canyon suspension bridge, Draper City park, and the Tree of Life, a holiday tradition for the city, will be featured as decor.