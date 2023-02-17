© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Draper Trader Joe’s set to open in March

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:00 AM MST
The exterior of a Trader Joe's location in Utah at night with the lights on inside.
Trader Joe's

Four months after first being announced, the Draper’s Trader Joe’s location has a grand opening date in March.

Beginning March 3, customers can be the first ones through the door at the newest Trader Joe’s location. It will be the fourth Trader Joe’s store in Utah and the third in Salt Lake County.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day and will be located at 11479 South State Street. According to Trader Joe’s leaders, hiring efforts are still underway and they are encouraging interested applicants to visit their website to learn more.

A brief ceremonial ribbon cutting will be hosted by the Draper store team to welcome customers inside for the very first time. In the store, artwork highlighting the Bear Canyon suspension bridge, Draper City park, and the Tree of Life, a holiday tradition for the city, will be featured as decor.

Tags
Utah News UPRDraperBusiness
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content