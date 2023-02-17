Pop-up liquor store opens in Salt Lake City in response to NBA All-Star Game

While this upcoming NBA All-Star game won’t be the first time the Utah Jazz hosted the event, a pop-up liquor store is opening for the first time to host visitors coming to the event.

Open until February 18, the store first opened on Thursday and features products made by Utah brewers, cider, distillers, and wine makers. The temporary store is located on the east side of the convention center and visitors can enter through the Utah Visitor’s Center at 90 South West Temple Street.

The decision to open the store was described as an “innovative approach” for preparing for the large number of visitors coming to Salt Lake City. Tiffany Clason, Director of the Department of Alcohol Beverage Services, says that the store will be within a convenient walking distance for people attending events in the area and will help improve safety around the already existing liquor store downtown.