© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Man arrested after locking woman and dog in storage unit that caught fire

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 20, 2023 at 8:20 AM MST
Orange storage units
Adam Winger
/
Unsplash

After admitting to locking a woman in a store unit that then caught fire, one man has been arrested.

30-year-old Alexander Wardell was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday night after the woman and her dog died in the storage unit fire that same evening. Wardell was booked on charges of Kidnapping and Negligent Homicide.

Murray City Fire Department was dispatched to the store unit building just before 5 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire involving six of the units. After putting out the fire, the victim and her dog were found inside one of the units.

Wardell later spoke with Murray Police, admitting that he closed the storage unit with both the victim and her dog inside, locking it, and then leaving the area on foot. According to police, the victim was Wardell’s girlfriend.

Wardell is being held without bail and is pending trial.

Tags
Utah News UPRFiresDeathMurray
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content