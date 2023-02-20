© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

USU men’s basketball: Spectrum Magic is alive and well

Utah Public Radio | By Shawn Harrison & The Herald Journal
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST
63f1ad526808b.image.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Utah State head coach Ryan Odom celebrates with players in the locker room after the Aggies defeated Nevada 75-66 Saturday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.

On a special night in many ways, the Aggies sure didn’t get off to a very good start.

But like Utah State head coach Ryan Odom said after the game, it’s how you finish.

The Aggies certainly finished and perhaps a little Spectrum Magic helped. USU rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Nevada in a big Mountain West Conference game Saturday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, 75-66, in front of 9,157 fans.

“The crowd was huge,” Odom said. “We don’t win without our crowd and fans. The way they pour into us each and every game is really impressive. It really gets our guys excited and they want to win for them. And tonight obviously wasn’t just about Jaycee (Carroll). It was about where we are at this moment.”

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalaggiesBasketball
