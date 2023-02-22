© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vote now in the 2023 UPR Art Mug Contest! Voting ends Thursday, Feb. 23 at noon.
Utah News

Man arrested months after body found in trunk of car

Utah Public Radio | By Jared Gereau
Published February 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST
Picture of a hispanic man suspected of murder
Fox 13 News

Nearly three months after a body was found inside a car that was set on fire, South Jordan Police have arrested a suspect connected to the incident.

30-year-old Dillon Edward Noble was taken into custody on Monday charged with aggravated kidnapping, murder, aggravated assault, and obstruction of justice.

Gino Montoya’s body was discovered inside of a burning car on November 24 and through an extensive investigation done by agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, the drug case connected Montoya’s murder back to Noble. In the case, a tracker was placed on a Jaguar belonging to Denis Madsen that was following Montoya’s vehicle and through a video recorded on Nov. 24, an altercation was caught on camera between Denis Madsen and Caile Noble, Dillon’s father.

Madsen, Caile Noble, and a third person were detained with another witness saying that Montoya was assaulted by Dillon and later loaded into the trunk of a car by both Dillon and Caile.

Tags
Utah News UPRArrestmurder
Jared Gereau
Jared Gereau is pursuing a Journalism major with an emphasis in Social Media at Utah State University. He is planning on using his experience to pursue a career with USU Athletics sometime after he graduates. In his free time, Jared enjoys watching movies, playing games and creating content for his YouTube channel.
See stories by Jared Gereau
Related Content