© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Cache paramedic receives award for professional development

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published March 1, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

Cache County Fire Chief Rodney Hammer presented Paramedic Scott Best with the Utah Supervising Fire Officer Designation at the beginning of Tuesday’s County Council Meeting.

According to a statement read by Hammer, Scott was given the award for “his commitment to professionalism and self-improvement by following an ongoing path of professional development.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Tags
Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalAward
Related Content