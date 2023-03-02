Gov. Cox signs HB59 amending mental health services for first responders

Gov. Spencer Cox signed four bills on Wednesday, March 1, from the State House of Representatives and Senate.

One of these bills, HB 59, concerns mental health services for first responders and spouses of first responders.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Ryan D. Wilcox and Sen. Don L. Ipson. Among other things, this bill requires the Department of Health and Human Services to reimburse certain expenses incurred by volunteers who provide critical incident stress management services to emergency service workers.

It also broadens the scope of individuals considered eligible for mental health services, for example, the spouses of certain first responders.