Our translator in Delta is down. Listen online or on the UPR app.
Utah News

Gov. Cox signs HB59 amending mental health services for first responders

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published March 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM MST
Gov. Spencer Cox signed four bills on Wednesday, March 1, from the State House of Representatives and Senate.

One of these bills, HB 59, concerns mental health services for first responders and spouses of first responders.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Ryan D. Wilcox and Sen. Don L. Ipson. Among other things, this bill requires the Department of Health and Human Services to reimburse certain expenses incurred by volunteers who provide critical incident stress management services to emergency service workers.

It also broadens the scope of individuals considered eligible for mental health services, for example, the spouses of certain first responders.

Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
