Utah heart attack survivor shares importance of women's heart health

Michelle Martinez, a board member of the American Heart Association-Utah experienced a heart attack at age 37 after she and her husband went skiing. Martinez considers herself an active and healthy individual, and was shocked when she found out she had spontaneous coronary artery dissection, which led to her having a heart attack. She said as a mom, a wife and an attorney, she wants to encourage women to listen to their bodies and not brush things off.

"I think women tend to put their health and their needs on the back burner and perhaps diminish some of the signs that we see for our health, and it is really important to pay attention to that," Martinez said.

Martinez pointed out 59% of Black women older than 20 have some form of cardiovascular disease and are more prone to higher blood pressure. She noted while certain racial disparities exist, she wants all women to do what they can, like eating healthy, exercising regularly and trying to reduce stress levels to diminish the chance of heart disease.

Women experience unique life stages such as pregnancy and menopause, which can put them at increased risk for cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, less than half of women entering pregnancy in the U.S. have optimal cardiovascular health.

At the time of her heart attack, Martinez was trying to get pregnant. She stressed women who are looking to become or are already pregnant or have entered menopause need to prioritize their heart health, especially as a woman's body undergoes significant changes.

"Our cardiologist told me that pregnancy in and of itself is unfortunately just very hard on your body and very hard on your heart," said Martinez.

Martinez hopes her experience will encourage more women to get regular screenings and to also know their family history. She added many women do not know how prevalent heart disease, and education is crucial to decrease the number of women who die each year due to cardiovascular disease.