The game guards of Kruger protect researchers from danger

“I think we must actually appreciate that out in the field and maybe being in the classroom, if I can put it like that, are different worlds," said Adolf Manganyi, a senior biotechnician at Kruger National Park.

There, in addition to his own research, he oversees the administration of the game guards who are armed, highly trained, and knowledgeable park employees that are crucial for the continuation of scientific research.

“Their sole purpose is the safety of the researcher," he said.

However, most visitors likely know little about their importance because they don’t work with the general public.

“We mostly deal with scientists, professors, people like that. Everyone who wants to go to the to the field to do something, we have to make sure that they are safe,” said game guard Khensani Mkhonto.

Elsabe Coetzee Game guard Khensani Mkhonto stands at the Skukuza Indigenous Nursery

Part of the reason why her job is so essential is because as field researchers we often need to focus 100% of our attention on some minute detail or complicated methodology. That means we can’t focus on the surrounding environment, which can be quite dangerous in an area with hippos, elephants, lions, buffalo, leopards, and venomous reptiles.

Another reason her job is important is because most game guards have a great deal more field experience than visiting researchers and know how to navigate potentially dangerous situations. As professionals, they are required to be vigilant, cautious, and observant. That’s because, although they are armed, their goal is to only fire if absolutely necessary.

“You can work here until you retire without facing any danger or without using a gun in order to protect your researcher or yourself. But the most important thing is to observe, you understand?” said Desmond Mabaso, a game guard who not only introduces our weekly program, but also named it himself.

Game guard Desmond Mabaso, who also named and introduces our program "Tindleve ta Ndlopfu" stands ready in the field.

He, like his fellow game guards, also has years of experience in the field, and a deep understanding of animal behavior. That is in contrast to some researchers who may, as Adolf Manganyi explains, misunderstand animal behavior due to preconceived notions.

“If a researcher knows stories of how dangerous elephants can be, it means that the researcher will be looking for danger while a game guard, because of years of experience, will also look at the posture of the elephant, the specific movements the elephant is doing," he said.

Granted, that isn’t to say that researchers aren’t observant or keyed in to their surroundings, but some animal behaviors, like mock charges for example, may be very tricky for researchers to understand.

“So, an elephant can come running towards you, but it might be just a mock charge, which means that in a about 10 meters from you, it can turn around and go away,” said Manganyi.

Such key moments of understanding are common in the lives of the game guards, who are often also extremely knowledgeable about local plants, weather patterns, flooding risks, biting insects, animal trails, blocked roads, car troubles, first aid, fire regimes, controlled burns, and much more.

Many have worked with researchers from around the world and speak at least five languages. In short, they’re an essential part of the park’s scientific services and I am personally grateful for all of them.