USU Extension Education Highlights

USU Extension Education Highlight: Grasshoppers

By Shalayne Smith Needham
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:52 PM MDT
Grasshopper on the stem of a plant
terski, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Since 2007, Marion “Mair” Murray has managed the Utah Extension Integrated Pest Management Program, housed in the Department of Biology at Utah State University. Her primary mission is to deliver high-quality and relevant outreach and research in sustainable plant pest management of fruits, vegetables, and landscape ornamentals to every Utah citizen. She oversees the Utah IPM Pest Advisory Service, which includes distribution of seasonal newsletters and an online pest management tools with the Utah Climate Center. Mair also manages the Utah IPM website, authors fact sheets and specialty crop production guides, and is passionate about helping commercial specialty crop producers profitably raise their crops. She received her Master’s degree in plant pathology from Oregon State University and is originally from North Carolina.

Marion Murray's contact page: https://extension.usu.edu/directory/murray-marion

More plant pest information at https://extension.usu.edu/planthealth/ipm/

 

