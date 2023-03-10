© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Dozens jump into a frozen lake to support Special Olympics Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Clayre Scott
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM MST
Three people in freezing water. Two are fully in the water, with just their heads poking out. One is wearing a yellow suit and only their lower legs are in the water.
Paige Johnson
/

Haley Nall
My name is Haley Nall ... I’m the director of special events for Special Olympics Utah. Today we're out here at Hyrum Lake at the boat ramp doing a polar plunge.

Haley Nall
The community has come together to raise money to take a plunge into that literally frozen-over lake here.

Greta Harris
My name is Greta Harris … I'm jumping in the frozen lake.

Haley Nall
I heard the water is ... around 28 degrees right now. It is currently snowing a little bit so we're having a true Polar Plunge today.

Haley Nall
The funds that we raised today go to things like new uniforms, practice facility fees, transportation and things like that.

Greta Harris
One of my cousins — we're like raising money for his team. He's coming and playing next week. He has like a basketball team. So that definitely makes it easier ... there's a reason I care about.

Haley Nall
Special Olympics Utah is a program that is for all people with and without disabilities to practice sports. So we believe that through the power of sports, people build self confidence, they gain new skills, they make friends, and it just creates a better life for everyone involved.

Greta Harris
I'm excited to be warm in my house. And to be able to say that I did it. Not so much the jumping itself.

Haley Nall
It takes a brave soul to jump in that water … especially today.

Clayre Scott
A long time lover of NPR and radio reporting, Clayre Scott joined UPR in August of 2021 as the producer of the weekly podcast UnDisciplined. She began reporting in 2022 and now enjoys telling stories through sound and getting weekly texts from her family after hearing her on the radio. Along with her work at UPR, Clayre is attending Utah State University to get her degree in Broadcast Journalism, with time on the side to study Political Science and Art History.
