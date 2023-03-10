Dozens jump into a frozen lake to support Special Olympics Utah

Haley Nall

My name is Haley Nall ... I’m the director of special events for Special Olympics Utah. Today we're out here at Hyrum Lake at the boat ramp doing a polar plunge.

Haley Nall

The community has come together to raise money to take a plunge into that literally frozen-over lake here.

Greta Harris

My name is Greta Harris … I'm jumping in the frozen lake.

Haley Nall

I heard the water is ... around 28 degrees right now. It is currently snowing a little bit so we're having a true Polar Plunge today.

Haley Nall

The funds that we raised today go to things like new uniforms, practice facility fees, transportation and things like that.

Greta Harris

One of my cousins — we're like raising money for his team. He's coming and playing next week. He has like a basketball team. So that definitely makes it easier ... there's a reason I care about.

Haley Nall

Special Olympics Utah is a program that is for all people with and without disabilities to practice sports. So we believe that through the power of sports, people build self confidence, they gain new skills, they make friends, and it just creates a better life for everyone involved.

Greta Harris

I'm excited to be warm in my house. And to be able to say that I did it. Not so much the jumping itself.

Haley Nall

It takes a brave soul to jump in that water … especially today.

