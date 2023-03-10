Friday A.M. headlines: Wellsville evacuation over roof collapse, Logan liquor license suspended

Prodigy Brewing's liquor license has been suspended

Prodigy Brewing, located at 25 W Center Street in Logan, recently had its liquor license suspended. The suspension is for 10 days and will be lifted just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on March 16.

The brewery and restaurant opened last July. Manager Wongsar Vann said he’s not worried about business because the suspension is only temporary.

In the meantime, they are serving non-alcoholic “mocktails”, which they are referring to as “Prohibition Mocktails.”

Vann said the suspension occurred because the business failed an undercover sting in November. A server failed to scan the ID of a customer and that customer happened to be an undercover law officer.

They were able to choose when the suspension occurred and Vann said they chose to do it over Utah State University's spring break when they would be less busy.

Heavy fog in Cache Valley causes several crashes

Multiple crashes were reported on State Route 30 in Cache County yesterday morning due to fog and road conditions.

Eyewitnesses said there was extremely heavy fog along portions of the highway yesterday. This appeared to have caused a multi-vehicle pileup.

Sergeant Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said a number of crashes occurred between 1900 West and the county jail: three in the eastbound lane and two in the westbound lane.

In total six vehicles were involved, including a box truck and a semi. The first call to emergency services came in shortly after 8 a.m.

The westbound lane was closed for about an hour so that first responders could help those involved in the accidents.

Dozens evacuated after Wellsville roof collapse

A roof collapse at a Wellsville addiction treatment facility caused dozens of staff and residents to evacuate yesterday. The collapse was presumably caused by heavy snowfall.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, there was a smell of gas after the roof of the facility’s pool collapsed which forced all those at the center to be evacuated.

County building inspectors responded to the scene at the center at 7830 South Highway 89/91 in order to determine the status of the facility.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Cache Valley Transit District to provide temporary shelter and transportation to the approximately 30 people who are now displaced from the collapse.

This roof collapse was the second one that the sheriff’s office had responded to that day. The other one was a trailer home in Hyrum.