Utah teacher receives STEM grant for the Society for Science

The Society for Science recently announced 52 grants of $100,000 to science teachers from all around the country, including one to a Utah teacher.

Bradley Spencer is a sixth grade science teacher who has worked at North Park Elementary for five years. He has served as a science specialist in his district for the last four years helping design curriculums and training on science, and has been a STEM advocate for the Society of Science for three years.

This grant that Spencer received is a part of the society’s STEM Research Grants program to engage students from diverse and low-income communities in science research projects.

The grants are available to teachers of elementary, middle school and high school. The society has provided over $775,000 in research grants since 2017.

Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of the society and executive publisher of Science News explained the purpose of the society and why it was founded 100 years ago.

“We were created to advance science to create the inspiration to inspire, inform and educate on science, and we've been doing that since our founding," Ajmera said.

The grant to Spencer will go towards equipment for his classroom such as water testing equipment, Arduino kits, and some sensors for force and other measurements.

Spencer said that his goal for his students is that they learn skills that they can take and apply in their lives.

“Even if they don't go into fields in science, I know that's a major emphasis of the program is to get into science fields," Spencer said. "But more than anything, I want them to just be able to learn the skills of being proactive and taking initiative.”

Ajmera said that Spencer is an outstanding teacher and an example to other educators and the community.

“And I just want to say bravo to Mr. Spencer and to his students and to the community," Ajmera said. "They're lucky to have a teacher of such passion and vision.”