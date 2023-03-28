Tuesday PM headlines: Indicators of Great Salt Lake recovery and new cocoa beans at USU

What are indicators of recovery for the Great Salt Lake?

With record levels of snow this winter, water levels in the Great Salt Lake are expected to rise. At the Great Salt Lake symposium earlier this month, Governor Spencer Cox was optimistic about the lake, but scientists are still cautious.

To monitor the lake’s recovery, scientists and officials will look for several key indicators: water levels, which have risen since last year but are still dangerously low; salinity, which increases when water evaporates and must stay in a certain range to support the ecosystem; and the biology, or health and abundance of the many organisms that live in the lake.

Utah Division of Water Resources director Candace Hasenyager says the lake is showing signs of improvement but reducing water use is still crucial.

Rare albino cocoa beans at Aggie Chocolate Factory

The Aggie Chocolate Factory at Utah State University recently announced the arrival of a rare albino cocoa bean.

The Catongo cocoa beans are sourced from a single farm in Brazil and came to USU through a collaboration with chocolate expert Luciana Monterio of Ara Cacao. The distinctive white cocoa beans have a flavor profile characterized by low acidity and nutty undertones.

Aggie Chocolate Factory has begun roasting the beans and will begin grinding them this week. The first batch of the finished chocolate is expected to be available by mid-week. For more information, visit aggiechocolatestore.com.

