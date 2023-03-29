Police respond to false reports of an active school shooter across Utah

At 9:33 this morning Ogden Fire department responded to a call of a mass casualty event at Ogden High School. At 9:59, the Ogden School District confirmed through a tweet that the high school was the victim of a hoax relating to school violence.

They said no students had been harmed and police cleared the building as a precaution.

Ogden High is just one of many high schools in Utah hit with false reports of active shooters this morning.

Salt Lake police officials received a call about an active shooter at West High School this morning, despite the fact that schools in the Salt Lake City School District are on spring break this week.

Officers also responded to calls made to Box Elder High School, Spanish Fork High, Provo High School, Tooele County schools, Utah County schools and Roy City schools. In each case, law enforcement officials or school district officials confirmed the safety of the students and schools.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said they are looking into the origin of these calls.

Utah is just one of the states hit by today’s school shooting hoax. These calls came just days after the deadly shooting at a Christian elementary school in Nashville.

