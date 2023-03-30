Thursday AM headlines: SLC police officers under investigation, fatal car accident

Logan Canyon car crash leaves three dead and two injured

Wednesday afternoon three people were killed and two injured, including an infant, in a car crash on U.S. Route 89 in Logan Canyon.

The crash involved two vehicles and occurred at 3:20 p.m. when a Kia Rio with five occupants including the infant was traveling southbound and crossed into the northbound lanes hitting a Ford Excursion.

The 21-year-old female driver of the Kia and the 24-year-old male front-seat passenger were declared deceased at the scene. An infant occupant of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The two additional passengers of the vehicle were transported to the hospital and the driver and sole occupant of the Excursion appeared to not have any serious injuries.

SLC company connected to a polygamous sect violates child labor laws

The U.S. Department of Labor assessed just under $17,000 in penalties to a Salt Lake City-based restaurant supply company connected to the polygamous Kingston sect which was in violation of child labor laws. The department made this announcement on Tuesday.

Specialty Consulting Services LLC, operating as Standard Restaurant Supply was found by a federal investigation to have allowed 22 employees between the ages of 14 and 15 to work as many as 46 hours per workweek and also begin work after midnight. Both practices are illegal under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

The Labor Department also announced on Wednesday that Sodalicious, a Utah soda and dessert shop, violated federal child labor laws at its Midvale, Provo, Orem and South Jordan locations. The department assessed the company with $13,946 in penalties.

Six police officers under investigation for a 2019 arrest

Chief Mike Brown from the Salt Lake City Police Department has placed six officers from the department under investigation for an arrest that took place on December 15, 2019.

A witness to the arrest had been trying to get the body camera video for around three and a half years. The officers were placed on leave around the same time the footage was released in 2023.

The arrest in question occurred when Sgt. Brandon Shearer stopped Tarik Mason for jaywalking. Mason ran after he was told they would check for warrants. Officers pursued Mason, pulling out a gun and tackling him. They also hit and tased him as they struggled to get him in handcuffs. Officers said that they found methamphetamine and scales to weigh the drugs on Mason.

The witness that requested the body camera video told the investigators that he felt that the officers already had the situation under control when the last officer showed up and delivered a knee strike to Mason’s buttocks.

