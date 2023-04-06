Thursday AM headlines: Death row inmates sue Utah, police to use new gunshot trackers

Ogden police to use new gunshot tracking device

The Ogden Police Department is adopting a new tool to help track how officers use their guns. A small device can be attached to a GLOCK 17, making it a smart gun that will track every shot that is fired. Soon, every police department in the state could be using this new technology called ShotDot.

The device was developed by an Australian defense company. It was created in order to accurately and reliably count shots from a firearm without being confused with incidents such as weapon drops.

Ogden Police Chief Eric Young unboxed a new order of ShotDot on April 4 to show the new device to his department.

ShotDot is small and similar in appearance to a USB drive. It will be attached to the butt of every officer’s Glock as a permanent fixture. The device can only be removed with a magnetic device that supervisors will have.

Four death row inmates are suing Utah over the death penalty

Four inmates on death row have filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah, challenging its capital punishment statutes. The lawsuit was filed in Salt Lake City’s 3rd District Court. In the lawsuit, they ask a judge to strike down the death penalty in the state.

The four inmates who filed the lawsuit are Ralph Menzies, Douglas Stewart Carter, Troy Kell and Michael Anthony Archuleta. All four of them have been on death row for decades awaiting their execution as their appeals make their way through the court system. Gov. Spencer Cox’s office and the Utah Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the pending litigation.

One man injured after alleged road rage incident

After a shooting connected to a road rage incident in downtown Salt Lake City, one person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police received reports of a shooting near 300 West just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. The officers located an individual with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

The victim's truck window had been shattered and the interior was covered in blood. The incident also prompted the temporary closure of 300 from 1900 to 2100 South.

Police said that there does not appear to be a threat to the community related to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made and no more information has been released to the public about the incident.

Police are looking for anyone who was in the area of the incident who may have seen anything or have camera footage. They say a video could help them understand who the shooter was and why this occurred.

