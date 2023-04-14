Friday PM headlines: Weekend I-15 and I-80 closures, Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens

Little Cottonwood Canyon is fully reopened to travelers

After a prolonged closure along State Road 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon, travel through the canyon is now open.

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) said the weather was in their favor and the hazard of avalanches was reduced, which allowed crews to work hard to open the canyon. UDOT has issued a warning to travelers to watch for any avalanche degree.

This is the first time Little Cottonwood Canyon has been fully open since one last heavy winter storm hit the state at the start of April. The department is constantly monitoring for avalanche danger due to a record-breaking snowpack and an unpredictable spring.

Weekend closures of I-80 and I-15

Portions of I-80 and I-15 in Utah will be closed this weekend for road construction, and officials are warning drivers to be prepared and find alternate routes.

I-80 will close in Salt Lake City from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday as crews work to slide a new bridge into place. This closure will impact both directions of traffic between 700 East and Foothill Drive. During this closure, the existing 1300 East bridge over I-80 will be demolished and a new bridge will be slid into place.

There will also be closures of I-15 in Davis County. There will be crews working on the West Davis Highway so all northbound lanes on I-15 between Parrish Lane in Centerville and Park Lane in Farmington will be closed for construction. These closures will begin Friday evening and will be finished Monday morning. UDOT suggests that northbound drivers use I-215 to Legacy Parkway to get through the area during the closure.

