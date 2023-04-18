Tuesday PM headlines: Water optimization funds for farmers and gas stove ban

Agriculture Water Optimization Program funds Utah farmers and ranchers

Twenty million dollars are available to fund Utah farmers and ranchers in optimizing their agricultural water practices. During the 2022 legislative session, the Utah Legislature designated $70 million to fund the Agriculture Water Optimization Program through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Last year, $50 million were distributed to 241 projects in the state. The remaining $20 million will be awarded this spring to applicants who aim to improve their irrigation practices and reduce water use.

A real-time water meter with data storage and retrieval capabilities is required for all funded projects. Each applicant may receive up to $500,000. The application period is open now until May 31.



Western Energy Alliance contends with Department of Energy gas stove standards

On Monday, the Western Energy Alliance called on the Department of Energy (DOE) to abandon a rule that would ban gas stoves.

Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma argues that new energy conservation standards would ban all but 4% of commercially available natural gas stoves. Sgamma says the new rule does not meet the energy- and cost-saving requirements defined by the Energy Policy and Conservation Act and would impact individuals by eliminating common cooking styles such as stir-frying and searing.

Western Energy Alliance represents oil and gas producers in the Western United States.

