Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, July 9

Good evening Utah, this is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

You’ll get a little bit of relief from these above average temperatures across northern Utah over the next couple days, as a fast moving shortwave system brings a relatively dry cold front to the Wasatch front.

Those cooler temperatures should knock daytime highs 5-10 degrees cooler just about everywhere besides St. George, whos just a bit too far south to feel any impacts.

What you will feel in St. George is some gusty weather brought on by this system, with elevated winds across the state prompting a red flag warning for much of southern Utah.

That warning is currently set to expire by the evening, but with these temperatures id expect elevated an fire risk through the extended future.

You could get some scattered sprinkles along the Wasatch front and up towards Logan through the overnight, persisting into the early afternoon. Mostly in the higher elevations, but I could see some drops reaching into the valleys.

Afternoon temperatures tomorrow in the upper 80s across northern Utah, low 90s for the southern Wasatch, and still in that 105-110 range for St. George.

By Friday, we’ll be in a bit of a transition period as this system works its way towards the east, so expect clear skies and relatively stable daytime temperatures.

Past that though, with high pressure working its way back in by the weekend, we’ll be warming back up right around to where we were to start the week.

Thank you for listening. This has been Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.