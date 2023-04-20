Thursday AM news: Alpine School District school closures, former Olympian found dead

Former Olympic skier Jeremy Nobies found dead in his Utah jail cell

Former Olympic skier Jeremy Nobis was found alone and unresponsive inside his cell at the Iron County Correctional Facility. After jail staff made lifesaving efforts, the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the facility.

Nobis competed for the U.S. at the 1994 Winter Olympics. He finished ninth overall in the giant slalom event.

Nobis served time in prison for a DUI case in Iron County in 2019. An arrest warrant was issued for Nobis when he failed to appear in court via videoconference in 2021.

In February 2023, Nobis was taken into custody and imprisoned. The critical incident task force said no foul play is suspected in Nobis’ death, but the incident is being investigated.



Alpine School District board closing two schools, may close three more

The Alpine School District voted Tuesday night to continue to study whether five elementary schools should close in the next two years.

Over 50 parents came to the mic asking the board to keep their kids in their current schools. Parents said they want research to be done to keep their kids where they are now, without having to move programs or making it harder for families to drop off or pick up kids.

Alpine School District sent a notice in December that after the bond failed in last November’s election cycle they had to reevaluate what schools could stay open.

In February the board announced five schools that are on the chopping block, Lehi, Lindon, Windsor, Sharon and Valley View. It was announced that these schools would close at the end of this school year.

Following numerous meetings and workshops, it was decided at the board meeting on Tuesday that they would continue to study by closing only Valley View and Sharon schools at the end of next school year.

UDOT's major projects this year

The Utah Department of Transportation has 217 projects on roadways across the state planned for this year. These projects will total $3.2 billion.

The agency’s deputy director for engineering and operations said that this year is one of their biggest construction years.

With how many projects are beginning and continuing this year, UDOT officials are asking drivers to slow down and be careful around work zones.

The most expensive project UDOT is working on this year is the $750 million West Davis Highway project. The new 16-mile highway is entering its third year of construction and is about 70% complete.

Another major project is the $8.5 million project to widen Redwood Road at the center of Salt Lake County. One of the new projects starting in 2023 is four new freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway, a total of $378.5 million.