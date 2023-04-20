USU Interfaith Initiative hosts Iftar to bring Logan's Muslim community together

McKenna Field

This is a community Iftar.

Bonnie Glass-Coffin

This is the second annual community Iftar.

Iftar is the Arabic word for breakfast.

It’s the breaking of the fast for Ramadan.

During Ramadan, we don’t eat from sunrise to sunset. And so our first meal is the one at sunset, so it is the equivalent of breakfast.

We’re all sharing a meal together. Food is a good way to bring people together.

The community is very small.

People of the Islam faith, that’s kind of a minority here in Cache Valley.

The majority of the community is made up of students, because this is a college town. We also have a big part of our community that are refugees. I’m used to being in a community where at least one event happened during Ramadan. And when it did not happen, I felt like I had to make it happen.

Religion is one of those things that people have very, very strong opinions about.

Especially in a place like Utah, where it’s not exactly a very diverse place, people don’t really have a lot of opportunities to get to meet people from outside their faith or their race or their cultures.

We have people who are Muslim and then people who are from different faith traditions.

These events help to build relationships of trust and appreciation and give us the opportunity to intentionally engage, to learn something about one another and to find common value.

Communities are built with people who are all from different backgrounds.

We need to be able to have conversations with people who are of different traditions. This is what I live for.

Cache Valley is more diverse than we think.

