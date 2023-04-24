Monday AM headlines: Collapsed Draper homes, investigation into Ogden police incident

Japanese-Americans gather to honor man killed in Topaz internment camp

A group of Japanese-Americans from across the country came to Delta to honor a man killed at the internment camp there 80 years ago.

James Hatsuaki Wakasa was killed by a guard at the Topaz Internment Camp while walking his dog on April 11, 1943. Camp survivors and descendants gathered over the weekend to pay their respects to Wakasa and others who endured imprisonment.

They visited the Wakasa Memorial Stone, which was originally ordered to be destroyed but was instead buried and discovered in 2020 by the Topaz Museum. The group also held an interfaith ceremony and did a ceremonial walk form Wakasa’s barrack to where he was killed.

Public warned to avoid site of collapsed homes in Draper

Draper officials are warning the public to steer clear of the area where two homes collapsed and slid down the canyon on Friday. Anyone trespassing on the two closed trails, Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail, or around the condemned homes may be subject to a citation.

Two more homes nearby have also been evacuated due to safety concerns. Police will monitor the area as those homes are evaluated.

Debris from Friday night’s collapses slid as far as 3,000 feet down the canyon. Cleanup will be coordinated for the closed trails when it’s deemed feasible.

Investigation underway after video of Ogden police using force

The Ogden Police Department is investigating after a bystander filmed multiple officers punching a person on the ground. The video shows four officers holding the person down as they strike them.

Ogden officials said in a press statement that the department had already begun an After-Action Use of Force investigation before the video was released. They said they would report the findings, as well as all available Body Worn Camera footage, as soon as possible.

No further details about the incident itself were provided.