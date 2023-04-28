Friday AM headlines: More flooding coming, SLC urges gun education after teen girl dies

Flooding is expected to increase due to spring heatwave this weekend

Utah cities are preparing for potentially more flooding in the coming days, due to a jump in temperatures into the 70s and 80s this weekend and next week.

A hydrologic outlook issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday warned of a high chance of localized flooding.

The warning is for some of northern Utah’s mid-elevation watersheds, as streams, creeks and rivers across the state are expected to significantly rise.

The warmup is expected this weekend after a cold front will reach parts of the state Thursday night and Friday morning.

This cold front won’t have a big impact on temperatures. Following this cold front, the state will see a “spring heatwave” seeing temperature jumps 15-25 degrees above normal.

The jump will occur between Saturday and Wednesday, with highs reaching mid-to-upper 80s.

Salt Lake City leaders encourage safe gun storage after a teen shot his sister

Salt Lake City leaders are encouraging parents to educate their children about guns following the fatal shooting of a teenage girl by her brother this week.

The leaders are also encouraging gun owners to properly store their weapons so they don’t end up in the hands of someone who shouldn’t have them.

Thursday, Mayor Erin Mendenhall and police Chief Mike Brown stood with federal law enforcement partners and gave an update on the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative. Mendenhall said that crime is down 15% year-to-date.

Project Safe Neighborhoods was started about 20 years ago by the U.S. Department of Justice and is a nationwide initiative.

The initiative aims to get guns and drugs off city streets by bringing local and federal police and prosecutors together. After experiencing a 20% jump in violent crime in 2020, Salt Lake City reinvigorated its partnership with the initiative.

Mendenhall said that due to the initiative, around 300 violent criminals had been arrested since January 2021.

She also said that 343 guns were taken off the street and about 10 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in that time.

Spanish Fork man attacked by cougar

A 70-year-old man from Spanish Fork suffered lacerations and head injuries Thursday afternoon after being attacked by a cougar. Officials are advising residents to stay away from the Diamond Fork area.

The man was on Red Mountain near Diamond Fork Canyon when he was attacked by the animal around 1:00 p.m. He was able to escape despite being injured.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant, the man is in fair condition. There will be a search for the animal by the Department of Wildlife Resources today.