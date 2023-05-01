Monday PM headlines: Flooding continues, Utah looks to Israel for water conservation

Utah looks to Israel for ways to improve water conservation

Utah has been looking to Israel for how to help massive water scarcity. Over five days, 15 Utah officials, leaders and reporters met with Israeli government officials, agriculture producers and research institutions to look at how the desert nation has gone from water scarcity to surplus.

According to a FOX-13 report by Ben Winslow, there’s a stark contrast between how Israel and Utah treat water, with Israel treating water as both valuable and scarce. Conservation is ingrained into the minds of Israeli citizens from childhood, and Utah leaders hope to bring that mindset home to the state.

Israel also has technologies and innovations that Utah is considering for water conservation. All of Israel’s water is public property controlled by the state, with policy set by the Israel Water Authority. There are also flat-rate tariffs for residential, industrial and agricultural sectors that pay for pipes and infrastructure.

Ben Winslow, who went to Israel for the event, will be discussing findings further on UPR's Access Utah Wednesday morning at 9:00.



Aerosmith will visit Salt Lake City on their final tour

Aerosmith is coming to Salt Lake City this fall on their “Peace Out” final tour. They will be playing at Vivint Arena on Nov. 22, marking the first time they’ve played there since 2003.

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

The Black Crowes will be opening for the tour, which starts in Philadelphia and ends early next year in Montreal, Canada.

The final tour is coming 53 years after Aerosmith was first formed in Boston in 1970.



Next two days will test Utah’s flood mitigation infrastructure

With quickly rising temperatures and a record snowpack melting, Gov. Cox warned Utahns that the next 48 hours will test Utah’s flood mitigation infrastructure. There are already rivers and streams under flood warnings and watches, with Garden City declaring a state of emergency on Sunday.

Thankfully, temperatures are expected to cool down later in the week, which will reduce the volume of water headed down streams. In the meantime, cities and counties have been doing preparations like sandbagging to prepare for flooding.

The Utah State Legislature budgeted $5 million for flood mitigation efforts this year, and the state has already blown past that. Lawmakers have said they’ll dip into rainy-day funds as needed.