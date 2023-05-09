Tuesday AM headlines: Scammers are using AI to make scam calls more believable

Scammers are using AI to make scam calls more believable

The Federal Trade Commission has issued a warning that scammers are using AI to clone people’s voices to make their phone scams more convincing. Their goal is to make the target believe the scammer is someone else, often a family member who needs urgent help.

These “family emergency scams” are made much easier with AI, which only needs a small sample of someone’s voice to clone it and which doesn’t require complex knowledge of computers to do.

According to Katie Hart, Director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, there aren’t currently any laws on the books to protect consumers who get ripped off during an AI scam. She recommends that anyone who gets an urgent call demanding money hang up immediately, then call the person back at the normal number you’d reach them at to verify their identity.

DWR releases new app for reporting “deadhead” big game

The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) released a new app for people who enjoy searching for “deadheads,” which is when big game like deer and elk die with their horns or antlers still attached.

It’s illegal in Utah to pick up animal parts without a possession license, and these collectors have to wait until an officer confirms the animal hasn’t been killed illegally before they can apply for such a license. The new app, called the Utah Deadhead Reporter app , was made to increase the efficiency and responsiveness of this process.

Those who find a deadhead can file a report on the app with important details like a GPS location and photos of the animal. The DWR says this will speed up the process of knowing if the animal was poached, and thus whether a possession license can be granted. Once downloaded, the app can also work without cell phone service.

Roadkill animals should still be reported through the Utah Roadkill Reporter app, and those who believe an animal may have been killed illegally should report that through the UTDWR Law Enforcement app.

Seven people vying for Ogden City Mayor position

Seven people have announced their intent to run in Ogden City's non-partisan mayoral race. Residents can file for mayoral candidacy from June 1-7, with the primary election happening Aug. 15.

The current mayor of Ogden, Mike Caldwell, announced back in March that he wouldn’t be seeking a fourth term. 2023 is his twelfth year as mayor, making him the second longest-tenured mayor in the city’s history.

The candidates range from city council members to directors of community outreach to planning commissioner. Those currently planning to run are Ben Nadolski, Chris Barragan, Taylor Knuth, Angel Castillo, Oscar Mata, Bart Blair and Jon Geiner.