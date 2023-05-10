Wednesday AM headlines: SLC councilwoman steps away from public duties after DUI arrest

SLC Councilwoman temporarily steps away from public duties after DUI arrest

A Salt Lake City Councilwoman who was arrested for an alleged DUI has decided to temporarily step away from her public duties.

Councilwoman Amy Fowler was pulled over last week in Springville, and a breath test revealed she had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) level of .11, which is over double Utah’s legal limit of .05.

Fowler met with the Salt Lake City Council on Tuesday and apologized for the situation, saying she was sorry it had affected not only her colleagues on the council, but other city staff and the city as a whole.

She will be stepping back from her public duties for the next 30 days. The city council also announced Fowler will be stepping down from her position as Redevelopment Agency Vice Chair for the rest of the year.

Fowler said she remains dedicated and committed to work for the city and the residents of District 7 she represents.

Alpine School District considers district reconfiguration after legal complaint

The Alpine School District Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to study the issue of district reconfiguration. This comes days after parents filed a legal complaint against the district seeking to stop the potential closure of five schools.

The study would reportedly focus on state statutes concerning district reconfiguration and what timeline the board would need to go through for this process. The goal is for the study to be done by September, and then the board will meet again to discuss the process and how to move forward.

The board will also explore putting the issue onto the November 2024 ballot.