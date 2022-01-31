-
A group of Utahns are looking to get brine shrimp named as Utah’s state crustacean. The idea started with a student at Westminster College, but an aspiring sixth grade class in Salt Lake City is doing the legwork to make this a reality.
-
Brine shrimp are an abundant crustacean in Great Salt Lake, providing a critical source of food for migratory birds, and brine shrimp eggs are sold across the world as feed for aquaculture facilities, bringing in millions of dollars to Utah’s economy. Now, a group of Utahns are looking to instate brine shrimp as Utah’s state crustacean.